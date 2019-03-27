<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Imo state governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, Wednesday assured the people of Imo state, that he would make functional the local government system in the state.

Ihedioha, spoke at the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Owerri, while receiving his certificate of return from the National Commissioner, supervising Imo, Abia and Ebonyi, Okey Ibeanu.

Speaking after, he received certificate of return, Ihedioha said as part of his plan for the state, that the local government would be given maximum attention to allow rural dwellers participate in governance.

He went further to say that in the discharge of his policies and programmes that he would ensure that peace is maintained.

The governor-elect also promised to work with the judiciary system to achieve justice for the oppressed in the state.

According to him, “I want to put on record that we had a good election in our state. I salute the INEC, officials and security agencies because you acted with the sense of courage and sense of discipline.

“For all intents and purposes the Imo state election recorded huge success. I want to thank you for doing a great job. For my brothers and sisters who have been elected alongside with me.

“I want to assure you that under our watch we shall run a responsible government. Under our watch, we shall observe an independent and respect to the legislative arm of the government.

“Under our watch, democracy shall be practiced as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We shall work hand in hand with the judiciary to ensure that justice is practiced in our dear state.”

He added that, “For us in the executive, we shall run a government that is responsible in every sense of the word. For us, the local government administration shall be appreciated and seen as an arm of the government that is respected because that is where the grassroots people participate.

“We assure you that we shall try our best to enhance the revenue base of our state. I want to urge everyone that we will continue to maintain peace, order and see ourselves as brothers and sisters irrespective of our political party affiliations and sentiments. For us there is only one Imo.”