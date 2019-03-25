<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The governor-elect of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has the agenda to rebuild Imo State from the eight years of waste of Governor Rochas Okorocha, through an integrated economic and infrastructural development.

One of the aides of the governor-elect, Barrister Ody Ajike, at a press conference in Abuja, said the incoming governor’s objective is to recover government for Imo indigenes to serve their economic and social benefits.

He also said all the looted property of the state by the present government will be recovered.

It is on record that Governor Rochas Okorocha mismanaged the resources of the state in the last eight year by allowing his family members and friend to unduly benefit from the commonwealth of Imo people.

He said, “He openly seized from the people and converted it unto himself the entire IMO Broadcasting Corporate estate at Orji, the entire mechanic village at Nekede, the new government house area. He also and distorted the Owerri Master plan.

“Governor Rochas Okorocha appropriated to himself over 15.000 properties in and around Imo state. The Governor elect, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is determined to recover all these and give it back to the original owners once he is sworn into office by May 29th, 2019 .

“It has never been seen in history where one man took all to himself such number of properties. Hon. Ihedioha will also have to contend with several violations of fiscal resources of the State by Governor Okorocha. Currently, over NGN 30billion remains unaccounted for by Governor Okorocha from the resources of the State.

He said the governor -elect has warned all financial institutions in the State to be careful in their further dealings with Governor Okorocha.

“The state government is also exposed to various litigants and judgment creditors sums running into billions of Naira:, he said.

He said every institution of state including the civil service has collapsed under Governor Okorocha which calls for quick action by the incoming government.

“We shall stop at nothing in making sure that the common wealth of the people is recovered from Okorocha. We shall forward a petition and list of all these properties and financial mismanagement to Economic and Financial Crimea Commission, EFCC”.