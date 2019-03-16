



Imo State Governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has appealed to Anglican Bishops, the organized labour and the citizenry, to support him in his task to rebuild the state.

Ihedioha, who made the appeal when he received in audience the Anglican clerics and labour leaders, at his residence in Owerri, also warned those “who may be tempted to do illegal last-minute transaction with the outgoing government, particularly financial institutions, which may result in further burdening the state with unsustainable liabilities that they will be doing so at their own peril.”

While recalling that “our state has been in bondage”, Chief Ihedioha however said he was humbled that God chose to use him as the vessel to get Imo to work again. “Our administration will be that of good governance, due process, respect for rule of law, transparency, openness and accountability. We shall try to restore our lost values and glory. We shall restore the dignity of the Imo man”, Ihedioha promised.

Although he appreciated that “the task of rebuilding the state from its comatose situation won’t be easy”, Chief Ihedioha however expressed belief that “with all hands being on deck, our collective dream would be realized”.

He described the result of the gubernatorial election as “a fervent protest against impunity”, adding that the celebrations in all the nooks and crannies of the state is a testimony of the people’s belief in the rightness and wisdom of his vision for Imo State, and the new path to progress, which we shared with the citizenry during the campaign.

“All we need to do to realize this vision is to aggregate our skills, talents and sundry resources in our collective basket of goodwill in productive cooperation, as Imo is indeed a land of peace, known for the political sagacity of its people”, Ihedioha said.