



The Imo State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has commended the citizenry for their stoic faith in the party.

Chief Ihedioha, who made the commendation yesterday, via a press statement signed by the Spokesperson of Ihedioha Campaign Organization, ICO, Mr. Kissinger Ikeokwu, also reassured Imo people that the state’s liberation was in sight.

“I salute Imo people for their courage, resilience and especially, their forthrightness in voting the Peoples Democratic Party during the last Saturday’s Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives election”, Ihedioha said.

The gubernatorial flag bearer expressed joy that “despite massive vote buying and intimidation, Imo people kept faith by voting the PDP”, adding that “the results from across the state showed clearly that Imo people love and voted the PDP massively”.

Chief Ihedioha equally urged Imo people to come out enmasse March, 9, 2019, to vote the PDP, “because voting the PDP is the only way to liberate Imo State from bad governance and place the state on a path of sustained growth and prosperity.

He further promised that “under the PDP leadership, Imo people will witness good governance, quality infrastructure, transparency and accountability in leadership, reformed civil service, improved revenue generation, quality and affordable healthcare, quality education and many more.”