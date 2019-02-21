



Despite fears and insinuations that the shift of presidential and the National Assembly polls would benefit President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) has disagreed, saying that the president’s certain fate had been sealed already as he would be “retired” at the polls.

The founder of IYM, Eliot Ugochukwu-Uko, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen Thursday in Umuahia, noting that what the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has succeeded in doing when it shifted the poll was to shift the retirement date of Buhari.

According to him, prior to the shift in poll date, majority of Nigerians had already made up their minds to show the president the way out of Aso Rock having failed in all ramifications of governance and electoral promises hence “the seven days shift will not save a sinking boat”.

“Since the great mistake of 2015, Nigerians from every region have waited patiently for the opportunity to correct the mistake of 2015 by voting out misery, poverty, killings, lopsided appointments, insecurity and fake integrity. Nigerians have silently prayed for this season of deliverance,” he said.

Uko said that no matter how hard they try in whatever guise they blackmail the electorate “those plotting to subvert and undermine the will of the people in order to hang on to power are badly mistaken” as they would not avoid the waterloo awaiting them at the poll.

“Expired products are usually discarded for a new, better and valid alternative. Traumatised Nigerians have already made up their minds to wrest our beloved country from the ruthless oppression and mismanagement of a heartless cabal,” the IYM leader said.

Uko, who is also the secretary of the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), a coalition of civil society organisations, urged voters not be weighed down by the sudden and eleventh hour postponement of poll by INEC when people had already geared up to make potent statements with their votes.

“We plead with all compatriots to keep the ‘potent weapon of necessary change’ (PVC), safe for 23rd February. Let’s all show General Buhari some love by retiring him on his newly chosen date of 23rd February. He tried his best. But Nigerians want to try Atiku,” he said.

He noted that it was not really surprising that the electoral body backed out of the pre-planned commencement of the 2019 general election just hours before the exercise, adding that the action only “confirmed the general ineptitude that has characterised this clueless regime and the current leadership of INEC, popularly known as ‘inconclusive’.