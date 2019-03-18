



Eleven political party candidates for the just concluded Enugu North Senatorial election have conceded defeat to winner, Senator Chukwuka Utazi of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The candidates conceded in a statement issued at Nsukka during the weekend.

In the statement signed by all of them, they congratulated Utazi on his victory and assured that they would not challenge him in court.

They however, urged Utazi to carry everybody in the zone along as well as to be magnanimous in victory since only one person can represent Enugu North at a time.

“We congratulate Utazi on his deserved election victory in February 23 election and promised not to challenge the result of the election in court or tribunal since the election is credible, free and fair.

“”We urge Utazi to carry everybody in the zone along as well as be magnanimous in victory.

Among the 11 political parties that siged the release include United Progressive Party (UPP), Democratic Alternative (DA), Labour Party (LP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

All Progressives Congress (APC) was not among the eleven senatorial party candidates that signed the release.

Meanwhile, the leadership and members of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Enugu State Chapter has congratulated Distinguished Senator Chuka Utazi on his landslide victory in the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly Election.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Hon. Festus Ogbonna, CUPP pledged to continue to cooperate with the PDP government in Enugu State just concluded elections in the state were free and fair.

Reacting to the statement of the political parties and CUPP, Utazi thanked them and promised to continue to give quality representation to the zone as well as carry everybody along irrespective of political party affiliation.

The senator said it was his contributions in the red chamber that made the approval of rehabilitation work on 9th Mile-Obollo Afor-Makurdi high way road possible , as well as building of police barracks along Nkpologu/Adani road in order to curb the menace of kidnappers along that road.