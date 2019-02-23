



Voters in polling unit 005, Karshi, FCT, have expressed frustration over the failure of the card reader which had slowed the voting process at the unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the six polling units in the FCT polling station, Karshi, only 005 unit card reader failed.

Ejimma Ebuta, a voter, said that she came out very early in the morning to cast her vote but could not do so due to the failure of the machine.

“Please, help us tell INEC to do something as quickly as possible so that we can vote.

”It is frustrating to have your PVC and yet you cannot exercise your civic duty,” Ebuta said.

Another voter, Yakubu Is, described the situation as worrisome and disappointing.

Is a urged INEC to remedy the situation in order to avoid disenfranchising some people.

Augustine Ezeukwu on his part, called on the electoral body to rectify the problem before it was too late.

NAN reports that voting, however, began at 8:46 a.m. at the polling station in a staggered manner as a result of the failure of the card reader in one of the units.

The Polling station officer who chose not to disclose his name, said that they were on top of the situation.

He promised the 005 unit voters that they would vote as soon as the issue was resolved.