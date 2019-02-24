



The standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, lost at the polling unit of the Lagos PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Mr Jimi Agbaje on Saturday.

According to reports, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, won the election at Unit 004 in Ward A on Hindra Road, Apapa GRA, the polling area where Agbaje voted.

Whereas the APC candidate, Buhari, scored 84 votes, Atiku was said to have picked 80 votes.

APC was also reported to have won the Senate contest with 88 votes, while PDP took 80.

But PDP bounced back to win in the House of Representatives election at the unit, scoring 84 votes as against APC’s 74.