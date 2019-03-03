



The All Progressive Congress (APC), has debunked allegations linking it to the death of two young men during the presidential and national assembly polls in Sapele, Delta State.

In a press release made available to newsmen on Sunday, the party described the claims as efforts on the part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cover up their involvement in the killings.

Calling on security operatives to investigate the matter, the release which was signed by the party’s chairman, Comrade Friday Erubasa, said the attack was plotted to rig the elections in ward 9, which has always been an APC stronghold.

It also called on security agencies to ignore allegations by the PDP that the attack was carried out by one of APC chieftains, whose house was burnt down after the onslaught.

Some political thugs had reportedly opened fire on voters at Ward 9, Unit 15 in Amukpe area of Sapele, leading to the death of two persons who made attempt to snatch ballot boxes.

Stating that the presence of the deceased persons, identified as Michael Chibueze and Jeffrey Otevane, at that polling unit was questionable, considering that they were not registered voters of the unit, the APC alleged that they were PDP members recruited as mercenaries by the council chairman, Chief Eugene Inoaghan and one Hero Asagba, a special adviser to governor of Delta state, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa.

It wondered why the duo were being said to be Ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), even when the electoral body is yet to report loss of any official.

Calling on party supporters to come out en masse and vote for APC candidates in the forthcoming governorship polls, the party disputed claims that its candidate, Moses Ogodo was part of the thugs, adding, “Moses Ogodo was never at the polling booth, as he is a registered voter at unit 12, ward 9 where he was on that day, exercising his franchise.”