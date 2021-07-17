Electoral Bill: How senators voted along party lines

It is obvious that the senators voted based on the interest of their parties and where their political fortunes lie. This indeed will definitely have wide-range implications on our polity come 2023. It also goes a long way to show those who favour free, fair and credible elections and those who do not; as well as those who want to upset the apple cart and those who do not.

The Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in its report suggested that electronic transmission be employed by INEC where practicable, as contained in section 52(3) of the bill.

However, according to the Punch, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North) moved that INEC should only consider electronic transmission if the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the Nigerian Communications Commission and approved by the National Assembly. Abdullahi’s motion was seconded by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South). But some Senators disagreed, plunging the Senate into disarray.

Still, Senate minority leader Enyinnanya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South) then called for public voting. According to Abaribe, the process would allow Nigerians to know who is voting for what. The Senators proceeded to publicly vote along party lines.

Here is how the senators voted along party lines.

Those who voted for NCC Clearance:

▪︎ Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta Central)

▪︎ Peter Nwaoboshi (APC-Delta North)

Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South)

▪︎ Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central)

▪︎ Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir (APC-Sokoto East)

▪︎ Mohammed Danjuma Goje (APC-Gombe Central)

▪︎ Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC-Taraba Central)

▪︎ Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed (APC-Yobe South)

▪︎ Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u (APC-Zamfara North)

▪︎ Uba Sani (APC-Kaduna Central)

▪︎ Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano South)

▪︎ Ishaku Elisha Abbo (APC-Adamawa North)

▪︎ Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC-Katsina North)

▪︎ Adamu Aliero (APC-Kebbi Central)

▪︎ Yahaya Abdullahi (APC-Kebbi North)

▪︎ Yakubu Oseni (APC-Kogi Central)

▪︎ Isah Jibrin (APC-Kogi East)

▪︎ Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi West)

▪︎ Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC-Kwara Central)

▪︎ Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos-Central)

▪︎ Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos-West)

▪︎ Tanko Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South)

▪︎ Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North)

▪︎ Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West)

▪︎ Mohammed Sani Musa (APC-Niger East)

▪︎ Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC-Niger North)

▪︎ Birma Mohammed Enagi (APC-Niger South)

▪︎ Nora Ladi Dadu’ut (APC-Plateau South)

▪︎ Francis Alimikhena (APC-Edo North)

▪︎ Abubakar Kyari (APC-Borno North)

▪︎ Surajudeen Ajibola (APC-Osun Central)

▪︎ Robert Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo North)

▪︎ Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia North)

▪︎ Aderele Oriolowo (APC-Osun West)

▪︎ Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC-Adamawa Central)

▪︎ Degi Eremienyo (APC-Bayelsa East)

▪︎ Ashiru Yisa (APC-Kwara South)

▪︎ Bello Mandiya (APC-Katsina South)

▪︎ Hezekiah Dimka Ayuba (APC-Plateau Central)

▪︎ Francis Ibezim (APC-Imo North)

▪︎ Kashim Shettima (APC-Borno Central)

▪︎ Stephen Odey (APC-Cross River North)

▪︎ Shuaibu Isa Lau (APC-Taraba North)

▪︎ Alkali Saidu (APC-Gombe North)

▪︎ Amos Bulus (APC-Gombe South)

▪︎ Danladi Sankara (APC-Jigawa North-West)

▪︎ Hadejia Hassan Ibrahim (APC-Jigawa North-East)

▪︎ Suleiman Abdul Kwari (APC-Kaduna North)

▪︎ Abdullahi Barkiya (APC-Katsina Central)

▪︎ Jika Dauda Haliru (APC-Bauchi Central)

▪︎ Lawali Anka (APC-Zamfara West)

▪︎ Lawal Yahaya Gamau (APC-Bauchi South)

Those who voted for INEC to unilaterally decide to transmit results

▪︎ Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia South)

▪︎ Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi (PDP-Osun East)

▪︎ Clifford Ordia (PDP-Edo Central)

▪︎ Matthew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo South)

▪︎ Gyang Istifanus (PDP-Plateau North)

▪︎ George Sekibo (PDP-Rivers East)

▪︎ Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti South)

▪︎ Mpigi Barinada (PDP-Rivers South-East)

▪︎ Betty Apiafi (PDP-Rivers West)

▪︎ Philip Aduda (PDP-Abuja FCT)

▪︎ Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu North)

▪︎ Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba (PDP-Sokoto South)

▪︎ Danjuma La’ah (PDP-Kaduna South)

▪︎ Francis Onyewuchi (PDP-Imo East)

▪︎ Patrick Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo Central)

▪︎ Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South)

▪︎ Eyankeyi Akon Etim (PDP-Akwa Ibom South)

▪︎ Christopher Ekpenyong (PDP-Akwa Ibom North-West)

▪︎ Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa West)

▪︎ Cleopas Zuwoghe (PDP-Bayelsa Central)

▪︎ Emmanuel Orker-jev (PDP-Benue North-West)

▪︎ Sandy Onor (PDP-Cross River Central)

▪︎ Gershom Bassey (PDP-Cross River South)

▪︎ James Manager (PDP-Delta South)

▪︎ Obinna Ogba (PDP-Ebonyi Central)

▪︎ Sam Egwu (PDP-Ebonyi North)

▪︎ Nnachi Ama Micheal (PDP-Ebonyi South)

▪︎ Bassey Albert Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North-East)

Those who were absent

▪︎ Theodore Orji (PDP-Abia Central)

▪︎ Yaroe Binos Dauda (PDP-Adamawa South)

▪︎ Stella Oduah (PDP-Anambra North)

▪︎ Ike Ekweramadu (PDP-Enugu West)

▪︎ Patrick Ifieanyi Uba (YPP-Anambra South)

▪︎ Adetokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos East)

▪︎ Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC-Kebbi South)

▪︎ Tolu Odebiyi (APC-Ogun West)

▪︎ Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun Central)

▪︎ Olalekan Mustapha (APC-Ogun East)

▪︎ Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP-Ondo South)

▪︎ Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central)

▪︎ Buhari Abdulfatai (APC-Oyo North)

▪︎ Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North)

▪︎ Ibrahim Shekarau (APC-Kano Central)

▪︎ Lilian Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra Central)

▪︎ Gabriel Suswam (PDP-Benue North-East)

▪︎ Abba Moro (PDP-Benue South)

▪︎ Mohammed Bulkachuwa (APC-Bauchi North)

▪︎ Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP-Taraba South)

▪︎ Mohammed Hassan (APC-Zamfara Central)

▪︎ Olubunmi Adetunmbi (APC-Ekiti North)

▪︎ Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP-Enugu East)

▪︎ Rochas Okorocha (APC-Imo West)

▪︎ Mohammed Sabo (APC-Jigawa South-West)

▪︎ Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano North)

▪︎ Ibrahim Gaidam (APC-Yobe East)

▪︎ Umar Sadiq (APC-Kwara North)