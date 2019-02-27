



Youths in Nasarawa state were seen jubilating throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Lafia and neighbouring towns to celebrate the double victory of President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in last Saturday’s presidential poll in the state and across Nigeria.

It will be recalled that President Buhari won Nasarawa state for the first time in his sixteen years in mainstream politics.

A youth, Abdullahi M. Sani, who is from Rice Mill area of Lafia told newsmen that he is happy to have been a first time voter adding that he is sure that one of his votes contributed in giving victory to the President who is giving hope to the youth with his numerous projects.

“I rubbed ashes on my face and will be going round Lafia to look for those in the opposition party to donate a mat and pillow,” he said while laughing.

Another resident, Musa Abdullahi, who is from Unguwan Sarkin Fada area in Lafia said “I am looking for a car to Adamawa, even though I am a Kanuri.”

However, a woman, Malama Jummai who is from Unguwan Galadima in Lafia, said, “I have being looking for opposition politicians to donate vegetables to them as they will soon break their fast.”

Another youth was seen with raised placards with the inscription: “Now you know the Almajiri’s influence, proudly Arewa” and “PMB: Incorruptibility, Credibility, Integrity leader!!!” “Our vote to the next level.”

Meanwhile, youths from surrounding towns in the state have been celebrating by going round on trucks and motorcycles and shouting “Sai Baba.”

It was observed that cars of the opposition parties were given free access through the youth who have been dancing on Shendam Road Junction, Fire Brigade Roundabout among other parts of the state without any harassment.