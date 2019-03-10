



Scores of suspected thugs believed to have been sponsored by a political party to cause mayhem in southern Kaduna, were arrested by youths in the area.

It was learnt that the suspected thugs, who invaded the area while the election process had started, were apprehended in Zonkwa.

A priest in the area, Rev. Fr. Michael Magaji, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen on Saturday.

Magaji said the hoodlums and others who were also arrested in Samaru were currently at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Zonkwa in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The chairman of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. John Hayab, also confirmed the development.

Hayab said, “Thugs in about 20 vehicles sent to go and disrupt elections but youths have arrested them and handed them to police.

“We want the authorities to prosecute the culprits after elections.”

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Yakubu Abubakar, did not pick calls put across to him neither did he reply the text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.