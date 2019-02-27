



A former deputy governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security officials and the electorate for their orderly conduct in Western Senatorial Zone of the state in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

Awoniyi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the commendation in Mopa, headquarters of Mopamuro Local Government Area of the state while reviewing the just conducted elections.

According to him, “You can see that the conduct of INEC staff is quite commendable, the security personnel here are without weapon in sight.

“The joyful mood of the setting; the congenial mood shows that my people came out to cast their votes without any form of molestation or intimidation.

‘’So, I commend the INEC, security personnel and the electorate so far in the election. As a major stakeholder of the PDP and as a bona fide citizen of Nigeria, as far as my polling unit is concerned, I can say emphatically that everything went on peacefully,’’ he said.

On the alleged arrest of some PDP members in the state, Awoniyi described the situation as most unfortunate and lamentable.

According to him, “Immediately we got the information that a detachment of security personnel from SARS had picked up six of our party stalwarts, including an imam, who is not a party member, we quickly raised the alarm; we spoke to the area commander and the police commissioner, Alhaji Busari Hakeem, and I will be frank, they immediately set machinery in motion that saw to the release of the people.

‘’They have been told to return to Lokoja on Tuesday and we intend to escort them there, because the allegation against them was very spurious petition.

‘’They were accused of gunrunning, but believe me in Mopamuro here, it is not in our character to do such things because we are a very descent society.

‘’If all society in Nigeria were like us here, elections would be as peaceful as a way to church service and I thank them for their unity in voting enmass for Senator Dino Melaye against all odds,” he stated.