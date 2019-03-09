



YIAGA AFRICA has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the military to order.

The civil society organisation made the demand in its assessment of the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections.

It said the military disrupted elections and intimidated voters and electoral personnel in some states.

“Security agencies especially the military should refrain from further disruption of elections in some states especially Rivers state,” YIAGA said in the statement.

“Security agencies should be adequately deployed to the polling units and result collation centres to prevent the rising trend of disruption of the process, intimidation of voters and INEC officials and threat to lives.”

YIAGA also called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure strict compliance with the electoral guidelines on collation of results.

The Watching The Vote group said results collations centres should be accessible to accredited observers, media and party agents.

YIAGA also urged INEC to respond to reports of substitution of trained collation officers mid-way to elections in states like Plateau and Imo.

“Results should not be declared and winner returned where the total number of registered voters in cancelled polling units will affect the margin of lead between candidates,” it said.

“This is in consonance with Section 26 and 53 of the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.”