



Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has expressed dissatisfaction with the Independent National Electoral Commission following the malfunctioning of the card reader at Agasa polling unit 11 where the Governor and his wife were registered to vote.

He expressed surprise that as of 9.20 a.m., not a single voter had been accredited.

“You are all witnessing the inefficiency of INEC, I pray this is an isolated case,” he said.

The Governor who arrived the polling unit just a few minutes after 8 in the morning is still waiting to be accredited as the card reader did not function.

The polling officer on duty put a call across to the INEC office and was promised a replacement.

At this point, the governor was forced to retreat into his car to wait for the promised replacement.