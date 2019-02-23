



The European Union (EU) said it is satisfied with the voters turnout in today’s presidential and national assembly elections.

EU’s chief observers mission, Maria Arena stated this after visiting some polling units in Abuja metropolis.

Speaking to journalists at area 10 Post office polling unit, a place with about five voting cubicles, Maria said the turnout was massive and significant.

She advised voters to conduct themselves in peaceful manner.

“We have seen that some polling units open later than 8am in the morning. But we will have a final report on that.

This election is important to Nigerian people and we have seen a lot of them at the polling units and we are also calling on those yet to go out that they should try and do so.,” Maria said.

According to her, “We have 90 observers from the EU spread all over the country. We are collecting information coming from all over the country.”

“We will collect this data all over the country. We are not here to give an impression but we are here collecting data and information and we will make our report public on Monday 25 February, 2019,” Maria said.

According to her, the EU is working on a methodology of a long-term observers mission adding that they have been in Nigeria since January.

“I can’t give my own impression now. What we can say is that we are collecting information from all over the country.

“We have seen that some polling units open later than 8am in the morning. But we will have a final report. This election is important to Nigerian people and we have seen a lot of them at the polling units and we are also calling on those yet to go that they should try and do so,” Maria added.

Newsmen report that almost all the polling units visited in Karu, Nyanya, Area 10 and other parts of the Abuja metropolis witnessed massive turnout of voters.

It was observed that some electorates were unable to locate their voting points as at the time of filling this report.