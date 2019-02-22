



The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday warned politicians against sponsoring underage persons to participate in the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.

The commission, therefore, advised persons with such cases to report to the security agencies or any of its officials.

The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated these during his 5th press briefing held at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

He also clarified that the failure of the card reader does not mean its inability to read the biometrics of the voter.

At the event, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said the police would put additional personnel to protect the election results.

He said, “Underaged voting is illegality. If on Election Day, you find an underage person, Kindly report to the relevant agencies and INEC officials. Such persons will be arrested. Underaged voting is illegality, let me also warn those who want to use underaged persons that they will be arrested and prosecuted.

“We have conducted many elections and there was no incident of underage voting. The failure of the card reader is not the inability of the card reader to read the biometrics of the voter. No voter is disqualified on the failure of the card reader, that was why we created the incident form.”

The IGP warned against involvement in ballot box snatching saying “any person with such plans should have a rethink because the consequences will be disastrous.”