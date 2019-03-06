



Hajiya Ummi El-Rufai, the wife of Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has called on Kaduna residents to turnout massively and vote for All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates on Saturday 9th March elections for more dividends of democracy.

El-Rufai, who made the call during an interview with journalists at the grand finale of the ‘APC GIDA-GIDA’ thank you campaign held in Kaduna, commended residents for casting their votes for President Muhammadu Buhari.

She also pleaded with voters especially especially women to come out en masse and vote for governor Nasir El-Rufai’s second term.

”We are requesting for higher turn out and higher votes so that our governor will return to his seat by the Grace of God,” she said

On her part, the other wife, Hajiya Hasiya El-Rufai, also thanked women for the massive support to President Buhari while calling on them to do again this coming Saturday.

She said: “And we want you to know that we are indeed very grateful and will forever be grateful,” she said

”We also want to call on voters to come out enmasse as they did in the first election of the president so as to show support for governor Nasir El Rufai’s reforms in all the sectors” she said

The governor’s wife, however, appealed to the people of Kaduna State to remain calm, peaceful and shun all forms of violence during and after election.