



The governorship candidate of Action Alliance in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has raised the alarm of incidents of ballot paper snatching and scarcity of ballot papers in some Local Government Areas of the state.

Nwosu, who spoke to journalists after casting his vote at his Eziama Obiera in Nkwerre Local Government Area, said said that he was impressed with massive turnout of voters.

He said that apart from the few challenges, the electoral umpire had done well, especially the way smart card readers were functioning.

Nwosu, who expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will be reelected, said that Nigerians were impressed with the process.