



Suspected hoodlums at the weekend reportedly attacked the campaign train of a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) contesting the Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Akure, the Ondo state Capital.

Adeniyan’s campaign train was said to have been attacked at Oke Aro area of Akure during a tour of some wards in the town.

The SDP candidate, a journalist and publisher of the weekly “Trace News Magazine” is contesting to represent the Akure South Constituency II at the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Sources said the suspected hoodlums damaged some vehicles in the campaign train and also shot sporadically to disrupt the activities line up for the campaign.

One of members of the Adeniyan Campaign Organisation confirmed the attack to ‘The Nation’ on telephone yesterday.

He said the suspected hoodlums were all armed with dangerous weapons including guns and matchetes.

According to him “We were on the tour of two wards in the constituency area. And at the end of the tour, we went to Oke Aro to meet a political friend.

“Unfortunately, on our way back, we made a brief stop at the Abiodun junction to greet some community leaders.

“But as we were about to take our leave, the three masked men came running towards us from the street, and smashed the windscreen of our music truck.

“They shot into one of our branded cars through the windscreen but the courageous people in the area gave them a hot chase.

“Immediately, they flew the area and starting shooting in the air to scare people away and ran away in same direction they came from” he said.

Adeniyan expressed great shocks and grief at the damages done on his campaign vehicles by the hoodlums.

According to him, the latest attacks on his campaign trains was carried out by members of opposition who are already being threatened by his rising popularity in the constituents.

He, however, said the attack has been reported at the B ‘Division Station’ of the Ondo State Police Command in Akure.

The SDP candidate said “I was shocked to say the least and there have been lot of attacks on my campaign for weeks since we started this electioneering process.

“Our banners are being stolen every day and poster torn everywhere in the Akure metropolis

“However, I thank God that none of my team was injured and I hope the police in Ondo state will investigate this attack and also get to the roots of the matter”.