



The coalition of students from tertiary institutions in Sokoto state have endorsed the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, as their preferred candidate in the March 9 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students endorsed Aliyu at a meeting organised by the group on Wednesday in Sokoto.

The group also urged all eligible Sokoto state residents to vote for Aliyu during the election in the state.

The group leader, Mr Sani Aliyu, said the decision followed resolutions after series of consultations at various ward levels in the state.

“We are elated to take this decision having analysed critically other contestants in this race and coming to the conclusion on the sterling credentials and qualities of the APC candidate in the election.

“This gathering is a product of several consultations and clear appreciation of a democrat and lover of the youth, the former governor of Sokoto, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

“We also want to present to the public our stand that student bodies endorsed APC governorship candidate, whom we are proud to associate ourseleves with as the best man for the job who will take the state to the next level.

“Aliyu the immediate past Deputy Governor, an accountant by profession who represented Sokoto state at various capacities in government possesses astute qualities.

“This is the reason we have greatly tasked ourselves, held series of meetings, travelled down to the various wards, identified like minds and empowered them on the need to support his election not just with voice support but with their PVCs,” he said.

Another member of the group, Mr Faruk Barade, urged youths in the state to come out en mass to elect Aliyu in the forthcoming election.

“We urge all lovers of democracy, particularly the young people of Sokoto State, to come out en masse and vote for Aliyu on Saturday.

“This is an agenda to move our state forward as every generation must discover its mission and fulfill it. We cannot allow our State to go backwards while others are moving to the next level,” Barade said.