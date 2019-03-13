



Sokoto state government has donated two million Naira to the families of policemen that were killed by armed bandits while on election duty.

The deceased were ASP Abubakar Maisaje and Sergeant Usman Ibrahim who were killed on Friday while on their way to Isa local government for election duty.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Aminu Koji, said the officers were ambushed and killed by the bandits while serving their fatherland.

“We are with you because we feel the same pain. My happiness is that they died while serving their fatherland,” he said.

He promised to fish out the bandits and bring them to justice.

According to Koji, the state government had sent its condolences to the families and the Command, adding that the money was meant to cushion the effect of the losses.

Responding, the wife of the deceased ASP, Maryam Abubakar, thanked the state government for the support and prayed Allah to continue to protect their colleagues still on duty.

The mother of nine children, including five female, said her husband’s death was a great loss to the family but “we take solace in God who is the Giver and Taker of life.”