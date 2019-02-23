



Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani, Saturday expressed satisfaction with the way and manner voters organized themselves to exercise their franchise.

The senator who stated this shortly after joining the queue and voting at his 020 Ungwa Sarki polling unit further expressed hope that the orderliness witnessed will be sustained.

“the process is orderly, peaceful, no presence of thugs around here and the INEC staff are doing their jobs so far well, I hope it will be sustained and votes allowed to count.

“My appeal is that people should vote leaders that will represent them well at various arms of governance.

“I moved my voting centre to this place because of proximity to my house. You can see people are very committed and resolute to exercise their franchise.

“I pray that God will give us quality leaders that will provide required proper governance for the next four years” he stressed.