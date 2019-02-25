



Sen. Abdullahi Adamu of All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Monday declared the winner of Nasarawa West Senatorial District election with 115,298 votes in the election held on Saturday.

Adamu, a former governor of the state, defeated his close rival, Alhaji Bala Ahmed Aliyu of PDP, who scored 85,615 to return to the Senate for a third term.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmed Yakubu, made the declaration in Keffi.

The returning officer said that the total votes cast was 238,000, valid votes was 232,494 and the rejected votes was 5,506.

Yakubu said that the number of registered voters was 696,877 and accredited voters were 249,877.

“Sen. Abdullahi Adamu of APC scored 115,298 votes, Alhaji Bala Ahmed Aliyu of PDP scored 85,615 votes, while Dr. K’tso Nghargbu of APGA scored 28,857 votes.

“By the power conferred on me as the Returning Officer of this election, I, Prof. Ahmed Yakubu, certify that Sen. Abdullahi Adamu of APC having satisfied the requirements of law and secured the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,’’ he said.