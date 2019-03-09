



A heavy security cordon was thrown on many of the South West states as voting and accreditation in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections got underway in the zone.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) covering the elections report that there was a visible presence of personnel drawn from the military, police NSCDC as well as other paramilitary outfits.

In Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, there was tight security as accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously across the three senatorial districts.

At Ward 9 Unit 1 at Ajeigbe Bus Stop and Ward 9 Unit 2 at Teju Hospital Bus stop both on Ring Road, voting and accreditation commenced at 8.am.

Low turnout of voters was observed at both polling centres as less than 20 person were on two queues.

Mostly on the queue were youths who were really eager to cast their votes.

Preference were given to pregnant women and the elderly ones.

At Ward 9 only APC party agents were on ground monitoring the voting process while at Ward V, Unit 4 N5B, Ibadan North, Federal Housing, Ikolaba, no fewer than 50 voters were seen waiting patiently to take their turn at the booth at 8.32am.

Voting materials have started arriving polling units in Ibadan North West and South East local government at exactly 8 am with impressive turnout of voters.

A NAN Correspondent who visited some of the polling units noticed the presence of security and party agents already at the polling units.

Some of the residents who spoke to NAN expressed readiness to perform their civic responsibility, praying the election ends smoothly.

Also noticed was the presence of security agents, particularly men of the Nigerian Army on the major roads of the metropolis to check unauthorized movements and forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

Also on ground at strategic locations to render first aid treatments were officials of the red cross.

Voting yet to commence as at 8:30 am at ward 10 unit 13 A and B Ibadan North Local Government, the polling unit where former Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja, will be voting.

The Electoral Officer (EO), Ifeoluwa Omoyeni, said they arrived the polling unit area as early as 7am but the gate to the Estate was locked.

Ifeoluwa said the gate was opened to them by 8am and assured that voting would start immediately they finished setting up the area.

In Oyo town, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu had cast her vote at about 8:10 am at her Ward 2, Unit 1 Polling Unit at Ajagba.

She said the card reader functioned seamlessly unlike the Feb. 23 elections. Sunmonu also expressed optimism that more people would troop out to exercise their franchise.

In Saki, there was also heavy presence of military men in some strategic areas likely to be flashpoints such Apinite, Ajegunle and Sango areas.

The military personnel were also conducting a search on motorists to check for any incriminating materials.

As at 7.20 a.m., election officials had arrived at many polling units with materials with accreditation and voting commencing at 8.am. in several polling units.

Saki West INEC Electoral Officer, Adenrenle Oyewale, said the security challenges faced in accompanying some materials had been overcome.

He said the materials were dispatched early, with many polling units ready with materials as at 7 25am.

In Abeokuta, the Ogun capital, the ancient city remained calm and peaceful, with voters turning out in large numbers for the accreditation and voting process.

Officials of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) were sighted mounting roadblocks on major roads to enforce the no-vehicular-movement order.

NAN reports that military personnel were also observed at major entry points into the city and highways, including Abeokuta/Lagos expressway, Lagos/Sagamu expressway, Sagamu Interchange junction of the Lagos/Ibadan expressway and the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

Policemen and other security officials were seen as early as 7.15a.m. at some of the polling units to provide security for INEC officials who had arrived at the polling units with the voting materials.

Also, a correspondent of NAN, who monitored the security situation in Sango-Ota and its environs reports that armed policemen and personnel of sister security agencies.

Military personnel were also sighted at areas like Toll-Gate, Lagos-Abeokuta expressway as well as Iyana-Iyesi and Oju-Ore junction.

Similarly, military personnel kept vigil at major entry points into Ijebu-Ode, notably the Ibadan road, Imowo Eleran junction, Ejirin road and Sagamu-Benin expressway.

NAN reports that voting materials and INEC ad-hoc staff arrived in some polling units as early as 6:45a.m.

In Osogbo, a NAN correspondent, who monitored the election in Osogbo, Olorunda and Ilobu reports that there was an impressive turnout of voters.

There was also full compliance with the restriction movement on major roads with military men stationed at strategic areas.

In some of the polling units visited, INEC adhoc staff were already at the polling units as early as 6:30am.

At Unit 13, Ward 4 in Osogbo, the INEC ad hoc staff were already at the polling unit as early as 6:35 am.

In Ejigbo, military men were seen at the entry point into community, while other security agents were patrolling the metropolis.

In Ikole, Ekiti, the situation was not different as military and paramilitary personnel kept vigil as well as enforced the restriction order on vehicular movement.

In Ilorin, the Kwara capital, military personnel mounted road blocks in some areas in the metropolis and were stopping vehicles for identification.

As early as 5.45 am, soldiers had barricaded some roads in Maraba, Amilegbe, Mubo, Muritala, Post Office, Challenge and Unity road.

NAN reports that security personnel made up the Police, NSCDC, Customs and Immigration were seen patrolling the streets.

NAN also reports that the no movement order was partially complied with in the state capital.