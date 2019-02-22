



The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), an accredited election observer group, has appealed to security agents deployed for the rescheduled general election to act according to the electoral act, exhibit neutrality and professionalism.

Addressing journalists in Abuja ahead of the elections, CTA acting executive director, Faith Nwadishi called on the security agents to treat voters and Nigerians with utmost civility.

“They should be firm, while not going outside the law, in enforcing the electoral law including arresting people engaging in unwholesome practices such as vote trading,” she said.

According to her, the electoral act stipulates clearly how offenders should be treated, stressing that they must be seen to protect citizens who chose to excise their fundamental right to vote as enshrined in the constitution.

She said, “We appeal to security agencies to treat voters and citizens with utmost civility and not to rely on the pronouncement of eminent politicians to deal decisively with electoral offenders.

We continue to call on security agents to act according to the electoral act, exhibit neutrality and professionalism. They should be polite and approachable to the electorate.”

Nwadishi also expressed concerns over what she described as provocative speeches by politicians using the window of opportunity afforded to extend campaign period by INEC to go on with campaigns.

She said, “There have been reported clashes and the unfortunate killing of a Ward Chairman of a political party in Imo state. There was also a reported killing of an aid to the governor of Delta state in Warri. We insist that elections should not be do or die even as we stress the point that Politicians must desist from vote buying.

“Voters should not sell their votes as that will amount to selling their future and mortgaging the future of younger and unborn generations. In like manner, we call on party agents to be vigilant and cooperate with one another and with election officials to ensure orderly and credible elections”

She said earlier call for the resignation of the INEC chairman, following the postponement of the poll was inappropriate, uncalled for and an invitation to anarchy and mischievous means to truncate the electoral process.

She disclosed that the CTA will deploy the already trained 1000 domestic observers across the 774 LGAs of Nigeria for on the spot and credible reports on the Election Day.