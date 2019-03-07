



Few days to the gubernatorial and state assembly elections, members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Social Democratic Party, SDP, have pledged their support to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Jigawa State.

Special Assistant to Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar on New Media, Auwalu D Sankara, confirmed the defection to DAILY POST in Dutse, the state capital on Wednesday.

He explained that the SDP members were led by the former state chairman of the party, Alhaji Sani Haruna Kibori Hadejia.

Sani said they left the SDP for APC for laudable projects the APC government put in place since it came into power in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Former member of the Jigawa State House of Assembly representing Kanya Babba constituency, Alhaji Yaro Hadi Duzau along with PDP executives of Kembo, Gasakole villages and PDP supporters villages in Babura local government area have decamped to the APC.

They also promised to work for the victory of the party in the coming March 9 governorship and state assembly elections.

In his response, Governor Badaru said their return to the ruling party was a testimony of how people have confidence in the APC-led administration.