



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is satisfied with the ongoing conduct of the elections so far from the reports it has received from the 36 states and FCT.

Giving update on the ongoing polls, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye said even though there are few reports about disruptions of the process and burning of some materials, they are satisfied with the conduct.

“INEC is satisfied with the ongoing process despite the challenges in some polling units,” Okoye said, warning that any official or adhoc staff that did not used card reader in accreditation of voters will be prosecuted.

“In the guidelines issued by INEC, the use of the Smart Card Readers is mandatory. Every staff or adhoc staff must make use of the card reader,” Okoye said.

According to Okoye, it is negligence conduct for any staff or adhoc staff not to use the Smart Card Reader for the accreditation of voters.

“Anyone that violate the use of the smart card reader is subject to prosecution,” Okoye said admitting disruptions of the process in few areas of Lagos, Rivers and Anambra States.

“The residents electoral commissioners will submit first hand report to the headquarters and we will take action immediately,” Okoye said of the disruptions.

Okoye said in some local governments in Rivers State like Akuku Toru and Bonny, voting for the Senatorial and the House of Representatives elections did not hold adding that a date will be fix in consultation with the resident electoral commissioner in the state.

He said they are also putting measures in place to address the issue of the burning of ballots in some places in Lagos and Anambra States.

“We have also asked the resident commissioner to filled his report. Presiding officers must cancel all unused voting materials and put it in their reports,” Okoye said.

On the massive turnout with few voting materials in two polling units put in one location in Ungwan Boro Area, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Okoye said even though materials arrived late, that they are in touch with the resident electoral commissioner in Kaduna to address the issue.

Okoye had earlier said that areas where voting commenced late will be extended by the number of ours wasted.