



The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, says he is not under any pressure and has not considered resigning even though there have been calls in some quarters seeking his resignation.

Professor Yakubu made this known on Thursday, at a press briefing at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said, “I see no reason to even contemplate resigning”.

The INEC Chairman said he remains the Chief Electoral Officer of the nation, stressing that he is confident that the polls will be conducted successfully.

“I am not under any pressure… The last time I checked and that is the situation as we speak, I am the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Nigeria, and constitutionally the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federal Republic and Returning Officer for the presidential elections”.

Professor Yakubu said his status has not changed, hence he is proceeding on the basis of the powers which he draws from the constitution, for the position which he is privileged to serve for the 2019 elections.

He stressed that there is no reason whatsoever to even contemplate resignation.

The INEC chairman assured that there will be no further postponement of the elections. He said the Commission remains focused to do the job for which it was constituted.