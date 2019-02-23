



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lost his polling booth to President Muhammadu Buhari and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

After the result of the election was counted and publicly announced at Obasanjo’s ward 11, unit 22, Olusomi’s compound of Abeokuta North Local Government, President Muhammadu Buhari of APC polled 87 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, polled 18 votes.

African Democratic Party, ADP, had 4 votes, AAC got 1 votes while voided and rejected votes were 3 and 5 respectively.