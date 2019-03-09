



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday declined to comment on the conduct of the gubernatorial elections in Ogun state.

He refused to answer all questions put to him by journalists on the election after casting his votes at about 10.00 a.m. at his family compound.

The former President arrived Ward 11 Unit 22 Olusomi Compound, Sokori, Abeokuta at 9.54 a.m.

He was accompanied by some associates and security orderlies.

Obasanjo walked through the rocky crannies leading to Olusomi Compound and refused to acknowledge the presence of any person despite repeated shouts of ”Ebora Owu; baba ti o mo enikeni; baba oosa” by youths singing his praise.

The former President proceeded straight to the INEC officials and was attended to by the Presiding Officer, Aron Emmanuel.

He finished casting his votes at about 10.00 a.m and went back throughout the crannies to Sokori road.

He was later driven away in a black Lexus Jeep marked AAB 24 TF in a convoy of five vehicles.