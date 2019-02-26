President Buhari visits the Train the Trainer Course organised by the Election Planning and Monitoring directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on 28th Jan 2019-6

The official results for the presidential elections in Borno State has been announced with President Muhammadu Buhari of APC winning the state landslide.

The State Returning Officer for the Presidential election Prof. Saminu Ibrahim of ATBU Bauchi who announced the results said President Buhari of APC scored 836,496 ahead of his closest rival Atiku Abubakar of PDP who got 71,788.

A summary of the results show as follows:

APC Buhari = 836, 496
PDP Atiku= 71, 788

Total Valid votes for Borno= 919, 783
Total rejected voted for Borno= 35, 419
Total vote cast for Borno= 955, 202

