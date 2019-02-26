



The official results for the presidential elections in Borno State has been announced with President Muhammadu Buhari of APC winning the state landslide.

The State Returning Officer for the Presidential election Prof. Saminu Ibrahim of ATBU Bauchi who announced the results said President Buhari of APC scored 836,496 ahead of his closest rival Atiku Abubakar of PDP who got 71,788.

A summary of the results show as follows:

APC Buhari = 836, 496

PDP Atiku= 71, 788

Total Valid votes for Borno= 919, 783

Total rejected voted for Borno= 35, 419

Total vote cast for Borno= 955, 202