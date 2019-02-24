



Governor Aminu Tambuwal lost his polling unit 006 in Naziya Islamic school, Tambuwal local government area, to President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of APC .

In the result announced in the early hours of Sunday, President Buhari garnered 280 votes to PDP 268 votes.

But the PDP candidate for the senate had 406 and the APC candidate 227, while in the House of Representatives , the PDP 401 and APC 127.

In another polling unit in Tambuwal local government area, Kofar Yamma, President Buhari of APC had 288, Atiku, PDP, 402 and for the senate, APC candidate scored 262, PDP 402, while APC candidate for House of Representatives scored 237 and PDP 464.

Meanwhile, the former Governor of the State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, delivered his polling unit for the APC.

In his polling unit, Rumfar Hakimi Gidan Ja’oji, in Wamakko town, Wamakko local government area of the state, President Buhari of APC scored 429, while Atiku of PDP scored 86.

For the senate, Senator Wamakko scored 424 and his PDP opponent scored 92, while in the House of Representative election, APC scored 428 and PDP 97