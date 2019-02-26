



President Muhammad Buhari has swept 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kebbi state in the presidential election results so far released by INEC Collation Officers.

In the results received by the Collation Officer for the Kebbi Presidential Election, Prof. Haruna Bichi, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina state, APC scored 17,863 in Aliero Local Government against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which polled 5,458.

Similarly, in Kalgo local government, APC scored 19,057 as against PDP’s 3,233, while in Ngaski local government, APC scored 20,641 and PDP polled 6,591.

In Sakaba local government, APC polled 14,026 as against PDP’s 3,800 votes.

Also in Suru local government, APC polled 25,483 while PDP scored 10,293 votes.

Furthermore, in Shanga local government, APC got 19,262 while PDP scored 6,961 and in Bagudo local government, APC scored 29,243 as against PDP’s 8,160 votes.

In Arewa local government, APC polled 32,582 as against PDP which scored 8,390 votes.

He also added that APC scored 42,970 in Jega local government as against PDP’s 7,416

Similarly in Koko Besse Local government, APC scored 25,874 as against PDP’s 5,668 votes while in Maiyama local government, APC scored 30,001 as against PDP’s 6,279 votes.

In Argungu local government, APC polled 42,038 while PDP scored 6,951 and in Birnin Kebbi local government, APC scored 71,510 while PDP polled 12,900.

Also, in Fakai Local government, APC scored 12,200 while PDP scored 4,865 and in Danko Wasagu local government, APC scored 31,818 while PDP polled 8,724 votes.

Similarly in Yauri local government, APC polled 24,677 while PDP scored 7,108 .

Further more in Zuru local government, APC scored 23,520 while PDP scored 12, 326 and in Bunza local government APC had 20,622 while PDP polled 6,285.

He added that in Dandi local government APC scored 26,512 while PDP scored 7,442

The collation officer further said in Gwandu local government, APC polled 26,488 while PDP scored 6,293 and in Augie local government, APC scored 25163 while PDP polled 9020 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC is to resume announcements shortly for official declaration of the winner.