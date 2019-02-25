President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged the winner of the presidential election held in Kogi State on February 23.
Michael Adikwu, the Collation Officer of the election in Kogi, said that Buhari, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 285, 894 votes ahead of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who polled 218,207 votes.
Adikwu, a professor at the University of Abuja, said Buhari won in 14 out of the 21 local government areas in the state while Atiku won in seven.
According to him, Buhari led Atiku with 67,687 votes.
The local government breakdown of the results are as follow :
Ankpa
APC- 21,109
PDP-16,749
Bassa
APC- 7,377
PDP- 10,137
Adavi
APC-24,843
PDP-10,059
Ajaokuta
APC- 13,253
PDP- 10, 710
Ijumu
APC- 8,507
PDP- 12,423
Koton Karfe
APC- 16, 588
PDP- 10,392
Mopa-Muro
APC- 3,646
PDP-5,336
Ibaji
APC- 13,545
PDP – 10,307
Ofu
APC- 13,171
PDP- 10,374
Lokoja
APC- 24,983
PDP- 18,351
Ogori-Magongo
APC- 2,323
PDP- 1,956
Okehi
APC- 18,222
PDP- 11,965
Okene
APC- 37,617
PDP – 7,839
Olamaboro
APC- 12,229
PDP- 11, 325
Omala
APC- 8,206
PDP- 11,815
Kabba-Bunu
APC- 9,131
PDP- 14,888
Yagba East
APC- 5,687
PDP- 8,841
Yagba West
APC- 7,175
PDP- 9,419
Dekina
APC- 21,392
PDP- 10, 455
Idah
APC-9,240
PDP- 8,784
Igalamela
APC- 7,650
PDP- 6,082.