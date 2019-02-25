



President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged the winner of the presidential election held in Kogi State on February 23.

Michael Adikwu, the Collation Officer of the election in Kogi, said that Buhari, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 285, 894 votes ahead of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who polled 218,207 votes.

Adikwu, a professor at the University of Abuja, said Buhari won in 14 out of the 21 local government areas in the state while Atiku won in seven.

According to him, Buhari led Atiku with 67,687 votes.

The local government breakdown of the results are as follow :

Ankpa

APC- 21,109

PDP-16,749

Bassa

APC- 7,377

PDP- 10,137

Adavi

APC-24,843

PDP-10,059

Ajaokuta

APC- 13,253

PDP- 10, 710

Ijumu

APC- 8,507

PDP- 12,423

Koton Karfe

APC- 16, 588

PDP- 10,392

Mopa-Muro

APC- 3,646

PDP-5,336

Ibaji

APC- 13,545

PDP – 10,307

Ofu

APC- 13,171

PDP- 10,374

Lokoja

APC- 24,983

PDP- 18,351

Ogori-Magongo

APC- 2,323

PDP- 1,956

Okehi

APC- 18,222

PDP- 11,965

Okene

APC- 37,617

PDP – 7,839

Olamaboro

APC- 12,229

PDP- 11, 325

Omala

APC- 8,206

PDP- 11,815

Kabba-Bunu

APC- 9,131

PDP- 14,888

Yagba East

APC- 5,687

PDP- 8,841

Yagba West

APC- 7,175

PDP- 9,419

Dekina

APC- 21,392

PDP- 10, 455

Idah

APC-9,240

PDP- 8,784

Igalamela

APC- 7,650

PDP- 6,082.