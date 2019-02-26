President Buhari attends APC Caucus Meeting at the APC Headquarters in Abuja on 18th Feb 2019-4

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Kano State with over 1,073,195 margin.

The Collation Officer for the Presidential Election in Kano State, Prof. Magaji Garba, announced this on Tuesday following the collation of the result from the 44 local government areas of the state.

Garba said the APC presidential candidate scored 1,464,768 to defeat the PDP candidate, who scored 391,593 votes.

He added: “The total registered voters in the state are 5,391,581, while total accredited voters are 2,006,410.

“The total votes cast during the election on Saturday is 1,964,751 and the total valid vote is 1,891,134, while the total rejected vote is 73,617.”

Below is the breakdown of the result as announced by the electoral officers from all the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Ajingi
APC: 21,458
PDP: 5,267

Albasu
APC: 26,412
PDP: 10,285

Rano
APC: 23,855
PDP: 7,055

Kibiya
APC: 18,085
PDP: 11,023

Gezawa
APC: 29,954
PDP: 8,246

Gwale
APC: 50,834
PDP: 12,283

Bebeji
APC: 26,023
PDP: 8,190

Minjibir
APC: 27,725
PDP: 5,870

Garko
APC: 22,356
PDP: 2,840

Kabo
APC: 29,482
PDP: 8,955

Kiru
APC: 29,739
PDP: 12,205

Doguwa
APC: 25,454
PDP: 7,013

Shanono
APC: 24,173
PDP: 8,469

Danbatta
APC: 31,850
PDP: 6,947

Wudil
APC: 28,755
PDP: 5,108

Bichi
APC: 42,714
PDP: 11,050

Dawakin Kudu
APC: 39,261
PDP: 10,751

Kura
APC: 34,996
PDP: 9,047

Kumbotso
APC: 53,923
PDP: 11,366

Takai
APC: 38,477
PDP: 5,877

Nasarawa
APC: 84,289
PDP: 16,140

Makoda
APC: 24,749
PDP: 3,234

Fagge
APC: 31,010
PDP: 15,492

Kano Municipal
APC: 65,579
PDP: 15,523

Tarauni
APC: 52,585
PDP: 7,323

Dala
APC: 65,047
PDP: 16,711

Rogo
APC: 32,991
PDP: 12,465

Tofa
APC: 19,984
PDP: 7732

Garun Malam
APC: 23,810
PDP: 4,861

Gaya
APC: 25,864
PDP: 6,577

Kunci
APC: 20,372
PDP: 4,983

Bagwai
APC: 23,375
PDP: 10,584

Bunkure
APC: 27,232
PDP: 9,528

Karaye
APC: 23,023
PDP: 8,265

Rimin Gado
APC: 20,589
PDP: 10,305

Madobi
APC: 26,110
PDP: 13,113

Dawakin-Tofa
APC: 37,417
PDP: 6,507

Tudun Wada
APC: 38,865
PDP: 10,707

Gabasawa
APC: 24,420
PDP: 6,130

Sumaila
APC: 34,609
PDP: 4,904

Tsanyawa
APC: 25,823
PDP: 5,399

Gwarzo
APC: 33,581
PDP: 10,682

Ungogo
APC: 51,842
PDP: 10,475

Grand Total
APC: 1,464,768
PDP: 391,593

