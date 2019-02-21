



The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday urged any aggrieved party or parties on any issue that may arise over the conduct of the forthcoming general elections to seek redress in a court of law.

The command made this declaration in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a copy which was made available to newsmen.

Fadeyi, while warning politicians and residents against engaging in acts that may cause breach of peace prior, during and after the elections however assured the people of the state that the command was continuously reviewing the threats and challenges to the conduct of the elections in the state.

He urged the people of the state to have confidence on the police and other security agencies in the state.

He called on the people to turnout en mass to cast their vote without fear during the Presidential and National Assembly election slated for Feb. 23 and governorship and State House of Assembly slated for March 9.

According to him, “The State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, wishes to assure of a hitch free voting exercise on Saturday.

“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to reiterate the need for all and sundry to refrain from engaging in any acts that may cause breach of peace before, during and after the election.

“Any aggrieved party or parties on any issues are advised to seek redress in a court of law”.

He urged the people of the state to give genuine, useful and credible information to the command by calling the dedicated control lines through 080811768614, 07055495413.