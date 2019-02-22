



The police in Kano on Friday ‘invited’ a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, over his alleged role in a bloody clash between members of the PDP and APC in Bebeji Local Government Area.

It was earlier reported that two people were killed in the violence.

Jibrin is seeking reelection under the governing APC in the state. He was the lawmaker who exposed the budget ‘padding scandal’ in the House of Representatives that led to his suspension for over one year by the House.

The Kano police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed to newsmen that the lawmaker, who represents Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency had been invited ”for clarification”.

The spokesman also said the police went to the scene of the clash and arrested many suspects.

He said about 50 other persons are currently in police net.

He said about 20 vehicles were razed while 18 others were vandalised during the incident which occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the police, a clinic was destroyed.

Earlier reports said supporters of the two political parties clashed when former Governor Rabi’u Kwankwaso and the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, as well as their supporters were travelling to Bebeji town for a rally.

They reportedly met members of the APC organising a special prayer session for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

It is not yet clear what led to the bloody confrontation.