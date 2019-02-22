



Ahead of tomorrow’s presidential poll, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr. Shina Olukolu, has warned troublemakers that the police and other sister security agencies are ready for them.

Briefing journalists in Ibadan on Friday afternoon at Eleyele, Ibadan, he said: “For those who think that they can abort the exercise, those who think that they can cause crisis, those who think that they can breach the peace, adequate security measures have been provided to ensure that they are beaten to their game. If they are arrested, they will face the wrath of the law.

“I want to assure the entire good people of Oyo State to go out tomorrow and performance their civic responsibilities without any fear as adequate security measures have been provided for them. The relationship between the police in the command and the other sister security agencies is excellent. We have engaged our police. We have engaged the INEC, and we are working together in synergy to ensure that there is no crisis and no issues tomorrow when the exercise is on.”