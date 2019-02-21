



The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Southeast for the general elections, Micheal Ogbizi Anthony, has warned politicians and hoodlums not to underrate the resolve of the Police and other security agencies to deal decisively with anyone planning to subvert Saturday’s election.

He warned that any person or group of persons found to be sponsoring violence or other acts capable of disrupting the election process will not go unpunished.

The DIG who addressed journalists shortly after a joint meeting of Security Chiefs, said that politicians who procure fake military uniforms and arms for thugs to cause mayhem during and after the election will be fished out and punished.

According to him, “the essence of this meeting is to underscore the importance of this election, we have a directive to ensure that no one subverts the election process and we will not allow that to happen.”

He continued that, “we are assuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the voters of adequate security during and after the election. We urge the people to come out and vote for candidates of their choice without fear of intimidation”.

Meanwhile the Commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General Hamza Bature, has warned against the announcing of election results by unauthorised persons or establishments.

He noted that it is the sole responsibility of INEC to announce election results, adding that announcement of fake results is capable of triggering crisis.