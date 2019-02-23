Police helicopter engaged in election security duties has commenced patrol of the airspace in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The helicopters which commenced patrol at about 11 o’clock, has the Commissioner of Police in charge of the air wing and other top police officers from the operation and intelligence unit on board the aircraft.
The police air-wing is expected to take charge of the airspace and alert the security agencies of any violence to enable them deploy at very short notice.
