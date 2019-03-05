



Few days to governorship election, the Enugu State Police Command has warned politicians to desist from using political thugs to cause violence during the election.

SP Ebere Amarazu, the Police Public Relation Officer of the State Command, who stated this while speaking with journalists in Enugu on Monday on the preparation of the command towards the Saturday election, said anybody caught violating electoral law shall be dealt with according to the law of the land.

He said, “As we go to poll on Saturday, we want to warn that we cannot condone any act of lawlessness by any political thugs.”

Amarazu said the command is working with other security agencies to ensure hitch-free election, saying: “Our men are already on patrol and we are collaborating with other security agencies and INEC in order to ensure credible and peaceful election.

“The last presidential election was peaceful as our men that participated in the election were full of energy and performed to expectation and we will do it again this weekend.”

He, thereby, assured safety of lives and properties in the state, calling on electorates to come out and exercise their franchise and shun any form of intimidation.

“We must all come out and cast our votes but don’t take laws into your hands because anybody caught fermenting trouble during and after election will be punished,” he said.