



The Niger State Police Command says it has deployed 6,500 security personnel across the state for the upcoming Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Alhaji Sabo Ibrahim, the Commissioner of Police, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Minna.

Ibrahim said that operational orders had been issued to Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers across the state’s 25 local government areas to ensure adequate security for the election.

He said: “We have deployed personnel to the identified black spots in and outside the metropolis against any threat to lives and property.”

“We have also put in place various security checks to deal with any unforeseen circumstances during and after the election.”

Ibrahim urged the residents to conduct themselves in orderly manner and abide by the laid down procedures.

He said the security arrangement put in place by the command would guarantee enabling environment for everybody to cast their votes.

The police commissioner said that violence and thuggery, ballot snatching or any disruption of the election process would not be allowed, warning that the personnel would deal decisively with any person found wanting.