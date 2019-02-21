



The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State command, Aminu Saleh, Thursday said over 4000 policemen will be providing security for the rescheduled elections on Saturday.

Saleh, who spoke to newsmen, boasted that the police were fully ready for the elections and warned troublemakers to stay away from the process.

He said the police in partnership with other security agencies played crucial roles in the distribution of electoral materials.

On securing the waterways and creeks, Saleh said the command had enough marine equipment, gunboats and marine policemen to ensure hitch-free elections.

He warned policemen to be professional and adhere strictly to the rules of engagements throughout the process.

He said: “We are fully ready for the elections with deployment and everything. We have been involved in the escort of necessary materials. We are working closely with other security agencies to do that.

“We will soon commence deployment to the polling units. Some of them had been deployed within the areas of their operation. We have over 4000 policemen for this exercise. We also have adequate marine equipment and personnel to secure the waterways.

“We further have adequate gunboats. The policemen should discharge their duties by the rules. We have been trained on electoral law and they know what to do during the electoral process. We are adequately aware and informed.

“We expect that no thugs should come near to snatch any ballot box. We are working very hard in partnership with other security agencies, parties and their candidates, in fact, everybody in Bayelsa to ensure peace”.