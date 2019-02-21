



The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of elections in the Northwest, Mr Aminci Baraya on Thursday urged officers and men of the force in Sokoto to be professional in their conduct and remain alert to situations during the polls.

He accordingly warned against allowing themselves to be induced by political actors during elections” Don’t allow that. Not even with pure water. Go with your pure water please”, he begs.

Similarly, the top police officer stressed the need for the police to adequately and urgently ensure all NYSC members on adhoc appointment by INEC were secured and protected accordingly.

”We want all on elections duties as well voters be secured and allowed to exercise their franchise under peaceful and friendly atmosphere”, he added.

Baraya who was on tour of commands under his supervision to assess their readiness said the elections period was a prime and stressful moment for the police as such should endeavour to give out its best.

”Our credibility and image is at stake and all we need to do is to exhibit the best possible to lift Nigeria’s image during the elections.

”It is our duty to also provide voters enabling environment to cast their votes peacefully and return to their homes. Their security is paramount”, he stressed.

Baraya who is of the Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters also alerted the personnel that thuggery was a crime that the police would not condone, pointing out that the police is ready to arrest anyone found culpable.

He, however, noted that” we don’t expect to experience problems during voting but during counting and declaring results at polling units or voting spots. No police should retire until the results and votes gets to the collation centre or point.

”DPOs must detail their men to accompany results and must also write reports. You can only stand down three days after results are declared at the state level.

”Inexperienced officers like cadets must be deployed to LG headquarters and under the guide and supervision of DPOs in charge”, he explained.

He further called on political actors to maintain the peace while police in collaboration with relevant security agencies would be fair to all.

The AIG Zone 10, Muhammad Mustapha reiterated the need for all police personnel to demonstrate and bring to bare their professional skills by showing the world that they are capable and ready to give what Nigeria needed.

”You should know that there are international monitors and observers in the country”, he reminded.

Mustapha further cautioned them against mistakes, adding” it is a national assignment and you should bring out your best”, he insisted.