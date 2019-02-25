



The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bamidele Salam, as the winner of Ede Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives seat.

In the keenly contested election, he got 46,944 to defeat the APC candidate who got 44,866.

Salam is a former staff of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporations (OSBC) and a media aide to former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. He also served as the Chairman of Egbedore Local Government of Osun state.