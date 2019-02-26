



The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday alleged that the results being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission had been altered and therefore are unacceptable to the party.

The party said it was forced to take a stand and make the pronouncements at this crucial point because “our democracy is under threat of derailment.”

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, made the position of the party known at a press conference in Abuja.

He alleged that the results being announced at the commission’s National Collation Centre in Abuja were different from the original results at the disposal of the party’s agents in polling units, wards and local government areas across the country.

He said both the officials of the commission and the agents of President Buhari’s government and that of the APC had allegedly tried to alter the course of history by disenfranchising voters through alleged cancellation and manipulation of figures for results already announced at polling units nationwide.

Secondus alleged that 157,591 votes from 86 polling units were cancelled in Nasarawa State alone.

He also alleged that 10, 000 illegal votes were given to the APC in Wurno LGA in Sokoto State.

Despite provocation, intimidation and alleged attempts to “hijack our democracy and change the course of history,” Secondus said he was sure that the PDP was on course at winning the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the legal team of the PDP has summoned an emergency meeting for Tuesday, an online medium has reported.

Coming on the heels of the rejection of the presidential election result by the main opposition party, the meeting is expected to discuss the next line of action.

The notice of meeting was sent by Kabir Turaki, former Minister of Special Duties, who unsuccessfully sought the presidential ticket of the PDP for the 2019 election.

The meeting, which will hold at the Legacy House, Abuja, is expected to start at 4pm.

Turaki, a senior advocate, told invitees to “appear in person as there will be no representation please.”

“The legal works are about to begin,” a senior PDP official said.