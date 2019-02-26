



The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Kano have rejected the presidential results compiled in Kano by INEC.

The party agent at the collation Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, who is also the chairman of the party in the state expressed disgust with the way in which figures were inflated in the results.

According to him “we cannot accept such inflated figures and that is our stand, so we will go back and analyse the issue to know the next line of action to take.”

“As you can see the presiding officers complained of lack of use of card readers during the voting exercise of the presidential and national assembly elections in the state coupled with over-voting.

Asked whether the PDP will institute a legal action over the narratives, Sulaiman said ” we shall look at the circumstances and provisions of the law and see what the law says so as to pursue our rights.”