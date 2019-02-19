



The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State have traded words over alleged plot to rig the forthcoming elections.

The PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza and Dr. Cairo Ojugboh of the APC Campaign Council, spoke in statements issued on behalf of their parties.

Osuoza accused the APC of allegedly mobilising “federal might” to rig the elections, adding that, “our thorough investigations reveal that the first ploy in the uncovered series of stratagems to tinker with the February 23 and March 9th elections, is a deceptive tactic designed to make President Buhari and the APC Candidates gain the upper hand through the underhand manipulation of pre-loading and stuffing of the Card Readers before accreditation with predetermined names and fictitious voters.

“In addition to this brazen plot, we also have it on good authority that the ultimate plan of the supposed independent electoral umpire is to allegedly swap the original result sheets at the collation centres, all part of the grand desperation to manipulate the electoral process to shortchange the will of the people and rig the election in favour of the unpopular Buhari and the APC Candidates.”

Osuoza expressed shock at the alleged “impeccable information of a martial directive from the high command of the APC, to INEC to do everything possible, both legitimate and illegitimate, legal and illegal, covert and dubious, crooked and manipulative, to ensure that they deliver victory to the APC Candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency at all costs during the Saturday, February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in Isoko land.”

Osuoza asked the APC to think twice on its alleged plans.

In a swift reaction, the spokesman of the APC Campaign Council, Ojugboh counter-accused the PDP of alleged recruitment of thugs, and warned the PDP against rigging the elections.

“If PDP brings their rigging hands, we will cut it off. If they bring their rigging legs, we will cut it off. But if they’re ready for a peaceful, free and fair election, they’re welcomed.”

He maintained that the APC is prepared for the elections, stressing that the PDP is known for rigging elections.

Ojiugboh pointed out that the PDP is crying foul having known it would lose the election for fielding a candidate that is not the choice of the Isoko people.

“Leo Ogor (PDP candidate) was my colleague when I was in the House of Representatives, and of course we thank God for him.

“You know that physically he has not been very strong, and the Isoko people have said that they need somebody who is sound physically and otherwise.

“So when PDP decided to compromise their position, it is not my concern that the Isoko people are now saying that they need somebody who is healthy. And Joel Onowakpor is the person that they want. So because they know that they have lost, that is why they are shouting.”