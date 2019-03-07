



Nearly 48 hours to the governorship and House of Assembly elections, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has adopted the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade.

The factional chairman of Ogun PDP, Sikirulai Ogundele, made this known on Thursday, while briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, after a meeting with Adebutu’s camp and APM leaders.

Adebutu has sustained in a legal battle with Senator Buruji Kashamu over the governorship ticket of the PDP.

While the national leadership of PDP handed over the party ticket to Adebutu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised Kashamu as the party’s candidate, through a court judgement.

But Ogundele said his faction of Ogun PDP had agreed to work for the APM governorship candidate on Saturday.